It wouldn’t even require writing in somebody else’s voice. His voice so golden, the only challenge would be summoning it for others, because so much of what he says is just so perfect. Indeed, even off-base, it still sounds perfect.
It’s kind of always been that way but Tuesday, after the Sooners took a week off from their questioners, Venables was extra perfect.
Like David Gilmour’s guitar solo at the end of “Comfortably Numb” or the “Foreplay” section of Boston’s third song on its first album, you could easily get lost in Venables’ sauce.
For example …
He was asked if the Big 12’s particularly maddening this season, every game so winnable and losable with so little margin for error.
“That’s the game of football,” Venables said. “You can’t cheat this game. This game will reward you for precision, for your work, for your grind, for what you do in the dark. It will reward you for that. It will punish you for mistakes.”
A moment later, this:
“This game rewards you for what you do consistently, not what you do occasionally,” he said. “It doesn’t reward you for what everybody else things you could be. It doesn’t reward you for your potential. It rewards you for your performance.”
Also, this:
“They’re not watching a Hudl highlight tape of all your great plays. I tell the players that all the time. They could[n’t} care less about that,” he said. “They’re gonna find the holes in the fence and they’re coming in, so you better fix those holes in the fence.”
Solid gold.
Priceless.
But there are times you wish the University of Oklahoma’s head football coach might hear himself the way at least a few others, listening closely, hear him, and Tuesday those moments arrived as Venables praised Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
Venables, nor anybody else, wants the Cyclones’ conference win-loss mark — 0-4 — yet all but a very few would love to have their defense, which leads the Big 12 in total defense (289.7 yards/game), scoring defense (15.1 points/game), rushing defense (105.3 yards/game) and passing defense (184.4 yards/game).
They’re stupefying numbers.
Not only is Iowa State’s defense doing that, period, it’s doing that backed up by an offense that scores the least points in the league and gains the least yards in the league.
Impossible, yet it’s happening.
“They’ve done that consistently, both through effort and toughness and physicality, fundamentals, belief, systems, all of those things,” Venables said. “… and they’ve continually tried to tweak things systematically to try to keep up with the times and continue to evolve and grow and improve and play to their personnel strengths and protect their weaknesses.”
That last bit we’ll come back to.
“I think there’s a popular belief that you can’t stop people with a three-man front, and I think they’ve taken that myth and done whatever with it,” Venables said. “They’ve been the example for what good defense has been in this conference consistently over the last four or five years.
“So then, I think, you look at the other top defenses in the conference … I do watch everybody and it looks like TCU and Kansas State, two three-man front teams, also have two of the better defenses in the conference.”
There it is.
Among the things Venables admires about Cambell’s amazing Cyclone defense is the way he gets it to “continue to evolve and grow and improve and play to their personnel strengths and protect their weaknesses.”
And, oh, yeah, Iowa State plays a three-man front, so does TCU and Kansas State, the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the conference.
Truth be told, the Horned Frogs and Wildcats are nearer the middle of the conference defensively. Yet, by the time Venables mentioned them, he was no longer quoting facts, but defending his own defense, which also runs a three-man front, yet ranks ninth in the league in total defense and ninth in the league in scoring defense.
He says everything with so much force, so much clarity, so much it-couldn’t-be-any-other-way-but-the-way-he-says-it-is.
But that much force and clarity can be deafening.
So deafening, it doesn’t occur to Venables his personnel may be ill-suited to his preferred three-man front, that Iowa State’s three-man front may work for it, but his three-man front is part of the Sooners also ranking ninth in the league in third-down conversion defense and ninth in the league in opponent first downs.
Worse, what if his loyalty to his three-man front’s just a metaphor for so much else?
Then there was this.
Another solid gold quote.
“If we put it all together, as we’ve shown a few times this year,” Venables said, “we’ve got everything we need.
“That’s what I know.”
Maybe he’s right.
Or maybe he’s just convinced he is.
