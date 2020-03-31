Lincoln Riley said he has not spent much time considering the prospect of a canceled 2020 football season.
During a conference call Tuesday the Oklahoma football coach engaged on the topic, but said he has been too busy figuring out ways to care for his current players in a unique environment, with "80 to 85 percent" of the team currently off campus due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus.
"There are still so many unknowns. We've got a plan for if it does happen, if we do have our season," Riley said. "We understand if we do, there may very well be some type of adjustments that we may have to abide by. None of us know exactly what it looks like right now. It's pure speculation.
"But you can obviously see ... I think it's pretty clear that it very well could be limiting the amount of people that could participate, watch, all of that. I think that's very possible."
Riley said if players aren't allowed back on campus by June 1, it will "be very telling" about which way the situation is trending.
Having said that, he echoed a refrain many fans might agree with.
"I said it the other day and I believe it: I feel by September, the world is going to need football," Riley said. "Hopefully I think a lot of that will be determined by our country’s response to this and how serious every single person takes it. Hopefully we, as a country, can do the best we can."
