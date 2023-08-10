Norman is not a community that’s used to being left behind. Since its Land Run beginnings in 1889 and the establishment of the University of Oklahoma a year later, Norman has been an Oklahoma pacesetter.
With its Sooner traditions, its unique festivals, events and arts culture, Norman has enjoyed the limelight and has gladly assumed its role as a focus of attention for many years.
But like an athlete whose career has extended long past their prime, Norman finds itself losing ground.
Cities that were never considered Norman rivals are not only competing against our community, but they are winning, and that’s plain for all to see. The headlines jump out at us on a regular basis, and the win-loss column is as lopsided as the Bedlam Rivalry.
Names like Costco, Dicks, Harley Davidson and the Warren Theater still ring in our memories as we wonder how top-tier retailers and a major entertainment venue would choose to open in the bedroom community of Moore rather than do business in the state’s third-largest city.
Meanwhile, Norman has spent decades watching Oklahoma City voters pass MAPS, MAPS for Kids, MAPS 3, and MAPS 4, investing billions of sales tax dollars on quality-of-life and education projects.
And now that the COVID shutdowns are behind us, we’re seeing hundreds of millions more being invested in quality-of-life projects across central Oklahoma.
The Chickasaw Nation broke ground last year on its $400 million OKANA Resort and Casino project on the Oklahoma River and last month, Oklahoma City rolled out plans for a $1 billion Thunder Arena project. Oklahoma City is also building a $126 million OKC Fairgrounds Arena, and the small city of Mustang just announced plans for a $100 million Mustang Amphitheater project.
Across the state, Oklahoma’s second-largest city is also on the move, touting $1.5 billion in quality-of-life investments in projects, such as the Gathering Place river development, the BOK Center and ONEOK Field.
And on the heels of all that, the neighboring community of Vinita just became the future home of a $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort to open in 2026.
After many years of mediocrity, communities in our state have stepped up, opened up and invested in the kind of quality-of-life improvements that drive private investment and economic growth. Unfortunately, none of this good news has anything to do with Norman.
These days, our school administrators nervously campaign for school bond elections, city hall struggles to raise water rates, and we can’t even pass an OG&E franchise agreement.
Thank goodness for Norman Forward, the $200 million initiative voters approved in 2015 to pay for recreational facilities, park improvements, libraries, and public art. Without that, Norman would be hard pressed for anything to brag about beyond our six Saturdays in autumn.
So why is a proud community like Norman being left behind by the likes of Moore, Mustang, Edmond, OKC, Tulsa, and the tiny town of Vinita?
A whopping 72% of Norman voters passed the Norman Forward sales tax initiative, and maybe they would vote for a quality-of-life proposal again if given the chance.
But the fact is, chances like that may be hard to come by in a community where a lack of visionary leadership stands in the way of prosperity.
Like a fungus, short-sighted leaders have been impairing Norman’s advance for a generation, but it’s time for our community to wake up and get in the race because the spotlight is coming to shine on Norman again, whether we’re ready or not.
And when the SEC comes to town next year and every year after that, the nation will be watching Norman. Will they see an Oklahoma pacesetter, or will they see an impaired community searching for direction? That’s up to us to decide.
