Brandon Zaragoza, a Westmoore product and senior on Oklahoma's baseball team, won't have a chance to compete for a trip to the College World Series this season due to the NCAA's cancellation of its spring championships.
But should he choose to, Zaragoza and other athletes of all classes in spring sports, might still be able to gain additional eligibility after their seasons ended because of the spreading coronavirus.
The NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee agreed that "eligibility is appropriate for all Division-I student-athletes who participated in spring sports."
Details will be released at a later time, the NCAA said, about what relief will be provided.
According to Yahoo sports writer Pete Thamel, "the committee will also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships." What that means specifically for OU athletes like Kristian Doolittle and Maggie Nichols — who were both expected to compete in winter championships — is unclear.
These are the type of questions to arise since Thursday when the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships due to coronavirus concerns.
OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said he is in favor of granting restitution for athletes affected by the NCAA's cancellations. The list of Sooners affected is as long as other schools. The OU softball team regularly advances to the Women's College World Series each June, and the OU men's golf team is enjoying another strong year.
"I would like to see us look seriously at providing an additional year of eligibility for student-athletes who have lost the opportunity to compete," Castiglione said. "Certainly that starts with the student-athletes in their final year of eligibility. There's not another way to get it back. I don't know how many student-athletes would come back and compete if they had an additional year of eligibility. That's all speculative. But it's certainly something we're going to continue to discuss. There may be some other legislative changes or modifications that might have to be made as we further get into making other decisions."
