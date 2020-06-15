NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman citizen has started a change.org petition with more than 4,000 signatures that asks the city not to defund the police department.
For two weeks, protests have been held in Norman after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Across the country, demands to defund police departments have emerged in response to racial injustice at the hands of police officers.
The Norman City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the Norman Police Department’s budget and adopt the next fiscal year budget.
Protesters demanded answers on spending during the June 9 meeting and Mayor Breea Clark postponed the budget discussion until the June 16 meeting. Protesters, along with police supporters, are expected to return Tuesday night.
While local activists have released demands asking that Norman defund the NPD and refocus its financial resources, the change.org petition asks that the city continue to fund the NPD.
“Defunding the police would make our city a much more dangerous place to live and lead to damage to property, theft, injury, and possibly death,” the petition reads. “The good people of Norman and local business owners deserve to have a safe place to live and do business. Defunding the police would be an injustice to us all. Cutting funds would also make it difficult for our officers to procure the equipment they need to make their jobs safe and efficient. We realize that many people have been voicing their opinions to have the NPD's budget cut and though we are sure their hearts are in the right place, their plight is misinformed, naive, and dangerous.”
City spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said that the petition will not appear on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda, as Change.org petitions “do not meet the requirements to be accepted on the agenda.”
Norman city clerk Brenda Hall said getting something on a city council agenda does not happen by petition.
“There are very few things that have an official petition process in order for the people to invoke a right — both of those are establishing state statutes, there’s referendum petitions, initiative petitions, recall petitions — things like that have an official process,” Hall said. “The way they went about it on change.org, it would not be a legal petition.”
Norman City Council will hold a 5 p.m. study session prior to the 6 p.m. special session on Tuesday for a presentation and discussion of the Norman Police budget and associated programs.
Jeff Elkins contributed to this report.
