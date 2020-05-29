Norman Public Schools will allow fall sports to begin outdoor strength and conditioning in groups of 20 or fewer starting June 8, with a phased approach unrolling over the next month that will all sports to begin workouts with no more than 20 indoors at one time.
NPS on Friday released a lengthy outline for a return to athletic activities, with a moratorium on summer camps or leagues and any physical contact.
State school districts have developed individual plans after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's blanket guidelines for member schools were voted down last week. The board’s next meeting is June 9.
The OSSAA made its plan available to schools who wished to use it as a guide. NPS’ plan included aspects of the OSSAA’s with a few differences — it does not permit tryouts and doesn’t specify time limits for workouts.
NPS athletes who don’t want to participate will not be penalized. Other guidelines are in place to mitigate spread of COVID-19.
A six-feet social distancing standard must be followed for all involved in activities. Coaches must wear face coverings or other materials over their nose and mouth. Athletes must do the same while inside, and are allowed to do so outside.
Sanitization practices such as hand-washing or sanitizing before workouts, disinfecting workout equipment before and after each use. Weight-lifting stations will be staggered during use.
Athletes will remain in the same groups throughout each phase and will be temperature screened. Those with a 100.4 temperature or higher will not be admitted.
Locker rooms will not be accessible. Athletes are asked to bring their own personal items, such as water bottles, and not leave them at school.
Here's a breakdown of the phases:
• June 1-5: any coach or person involved in offseason summer activities will receive education about safety protocols about sanitation, protective equipment and social distancing.
• June 8-14, fall sports may conduct non-physical contact workouts outside in groups of no more than 20 athletes. Summer leagues and camps are not allowed. Locker rooms will be closed.
• June 15-21: All sports may begin outdoor workouts in groups of no more than 40 athletes. Fall sports may begin indoor workouts in groups of no more than 20.
• June 22-July 2: All sports may conduct indoor and outdoor activities, with no more than 40 athletes outside or 20 inside at the same time.
Here's a look at the NPS guidelines in their entirety.
