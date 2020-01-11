NEED TO KNOW
Oklahoma’s second-leading scorer Ana Llanusa didn’t play against Iowa State on Saturday due to minor back issue. She warmed up before the game and sat on the bench, but her team managed well without her in an 81-72 win.
Part of her development in the offseason was getting healthy. Llanusa battled foot and back problems last season.
“She has some back spasms. Just we wanted to see if we could get through the day without using her if we possibly could,” OU coach Sherri Coale said. “I expect her to be ready for Wednesday.”
Llanusa’s athleticism is a big factor on both ends for OU. She was coming off her best performance in month after scoring 20 points at Oklahoma State.
• Joens’ing: Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said most teams draw from football when planning to stop Ashley Joens.
“Just beat the living crap out of her,” Fennelly said. “Just hit her, hit her, hit her, hit her again. Every team we play does the same thing.”
Coale said that wasn’t OU’s plan, specifically, but the Sooners did run multiple bodies at Joens. She came in as the Big 12’s leading scorer with 24.3 points per game and finished with 21, but OU never allowed her to take over.
She fouled out with 4:07 left.
• Turnovers: No OU player committed more than two turnovers on a day the Sooners finished with a season-low eight giveaways.
Taylor Robertson went all 40 minutes without turning it over, and point guard Tatum Veitenheimer played 24 minutes without a mistake.
OU came into the weekend leading ranked last in the Big 12 in turnover margin and assist/turnover ratio.
“We’re very satisfied with the single digit turnover turnover column, I’ll tell you that,” Coale said, grinning at her players during the postgame press conference.
• Next: OU travels to West Virginia on Jan. 15 for a 6 p.m. tip.
