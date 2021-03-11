OKLAHOMA CITY —The Thunder looked to be headed towards a late-game meltdown on Thursday.
After leading the Mavericks 99-80 with 7 minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the Thunder’s lead shrank to four late in the quarter. A pair of Tim Hardaway Jr. free throws capped the Mavs 21-4 run to get back in the lane.
That’s when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over with a little help from an unlikely teammate.
On the ensuing possession, Gilgeous-Alexander nailed a 13-foot jumper from the left. After a defensive stop, Gilgeous-Alexander finished a layup on the other end, pushing the Thunder’s lead back to six.
But Thunder rookie Aleksej Pokusevski is the one who put the game away, drilling a corner 3-pointer to give the Thunder a seven-point lead with under a minute to go. The Mavs were unable to recover, as the Thunder rode Pokusevski’s clutch shot to a 116-108 win.
Thursday marked the first appearance for Pokusevski since Feb. 1 after spending time in the NBA’s G-League bubble last month. Pokusevski also recorded his first career start against the Mavericks, and finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and 3 assists, including two 3-pointers.
“I thought Poku played with really good poise tonight,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He really rebounds the ball. He had a big rebound down the stretch. Defensively, he understands how to use his length. He gives up some speed, but he knows how to use his range to be effective on that end. He looked like a guy that’s played in NBA games before. I liked the shots he took.”
The Thunder jumped out to an early lead behind Gilgeous-Alexander and Al Horford, who due combined to score 16 points to five the Thunder a 35-19 lead. That lead mostly held steady until the Mavs late rally led by Josh Richardson, who finished with 27 points on 10/15 shooting from the floor.
Gilgeous-Alexander finished his solid outing with 32 points, two rebounds and six rebounds, recording his fourth game scoring 30 or more points in the Thunder’s last 10 games.
Daigneault is looking for Gilgeous-Alexander to continue improving late in close games.
“We’ve been in a lot of those games — I think half of them have come down to the final minutes — and if Shai is going to continue to project himself into the level of player that he aspires to be and that we see potential for him to be, that’s part of playing that position is managing that stretch of games,” Daigneault said. “He just continues to improve and get better. As you see tonight, he’s progressed himself to this point and I think he was impressive in the clutch tonight.”
• An unlucky anniversary: Unlike last year, the Thunder finally got the chance to finish its scheduled game on March 11.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the Thunder’s infamous matchup with the Jazz that was postponed after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, which led to the NBA postponing its season for four months. Even though there were no fans in Chesapeake Energy Arena for the Thunder’s game against the Mavericks Thursday night, the entire 48 minutes were played.
• Missing players: Both teams missed key players on Thursday.
The Thunder were missing George Hill, who is recovering from thumb surgery, and Hamidou Diallo, marking his fifth straight missed game. Daigneault said Wednesday that Diallo is making progress and that the team is just being cautious.
Thunder sophomore Dariuz Bazley was a late scratch due to a shoulder injury.
The Mavericks were also missing top players Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Both players missed due to rest.
• Playoffs within reach: The win against the Mavericks puts the Thunder in arms reach of a spot in the new play-in tournament.
The Thunder sit as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 16-21 record, and now sit just 2.5 games out of the 10th seed. The NBA’s new play-in tournament gives seeds 7-10 a chance to play for the two final playoff spots after the regular season ends.
• Next: The Thunder has Friday off before returning to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday against the Knicks at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
