OKLAHOMA CITY — From the opening tip, the Orlando Magic’s defensive game plan against the Thunder was obvious.
Force Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to give up the ball and live with the results.
While the strategy didn’t make the Thunder guard unproductive — he finished with his third straight 20-point game this season — it did help limit the Thunder offense just enough to give Orlando a 118-107 victory Tuesday night inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. The loss marks the Thunder’s second defeat in as many days, dropping them to 1-2 on the season.
Just like the team’s first two games, the Thunder tried to build their half court offense around high pick-and-rolls, with Gilgeous-Alexander the lead playmaker. The Magic worked hard to neutralize it, as two defenders were waiting to trap him on nearly every pick and roll to force him to get rid of the ball.
At some points, Magic defenders face-guarded Gilgeous-Alexander after a made shot to prevent him from bringing the ball up the court.
Despite the Magic’s efforts, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander’s final stat line as evidence of a productive game — 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“I definitely thought Shai handled it well tonight, he had 23 points on 10 shots,” Daigneault said. “I thought he did a good job of taking the double teams and kicking the ball out early, and it forced the Magic into long closeouts that gave our guys space to drive and kick.
“They clearly wanted to get the ball out of his hands, and I thought he did a good job of picking his spots.”
Gilgeous-Alexander expected to be pressured.
“A lot of defenses in the NBA will throw different coverages at you, but I’ve been expecting teams to start trapping us,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “But when teams do that, I’ve got learn to just attack the defense and be smart. I had a few too many turnovers tonight (five), so I know I can be better.”
The strategy forced other Thunder players to make plays with mixed results. Lugentz Dort, who finished with 26 points in Monday’s loss to Utah, finished with 15 points and four rebounds, including 3-of-8 shooting from 3-point range range. Dort is averaging nearly 19 points through three games.
Backup center Isaiah Roby was also a bright spot in his first NBA start. With starting center Al Horford resting, Roby admirably filled the veteran’s shoes, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds on 9 of 12 shooting, including one 3-pointer.
“They worked to try to get the ball out of Shai’s hands, and he did a good job of not forcing it and he found me on a couple of plays,” Roby said. “We did a good job of moving the ball.”
Roby also had his hands full defensively with Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Vucevic led all scorers, and was helped by 18 points from Dwayne Bacon and 14 points from Terrance Ross.
Roby impressed his coach.
“His approach up to this point is what I’ve really liked,” Daigneault said. “He was a guy that was hurt over the summer and he didn’t travel with us to the bubble, but he came to training camp in shape and looked really good in the preseason. The approach he’s taken is the thing I’m most pleased with. Now it’s about the consistency in his approach and building on that.”
While Gilgeous-Alexander has played well in the lead role early, it’s now clear the opposition will game plan to stop him.
What OKC is to do about it will likely be a season-long theme.
