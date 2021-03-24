The Thunder may be without its leading scorer for the foreseeable future.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was listed out for Wednesday’s game due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, an injury coach Mark Daigneault hinted could keep him out of the lineup for the next few games.
“It’s going to be a more significant amount of time than day-to-day,” Daigneault said. “This one is an injury that we need to now take a look at.”
The training staff has been cautious with Gilgeous-Alexander this season, sitting him out of nine games due to rest and minor injuries.
“As we were doing some maintenance sit outs, this is what we were trying to avoid. … It’s easy to be in the moment and wonder why we’re doing that, but I think this makes it very tangible,” Daigneault said. “We were trying to avoid this, and obviously we didn’t on this particular case.”
Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence will likely mean more minutes for reserve guards Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome, as well as more ball-handling duties for Theo Maledon and Lugentz Dort.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season.
• Brown continues production: Thunder center Moses Brown has proved his value the past couple of weeks.
Brown came off the bench against the Grizzlies and finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, marking his third double-double in the Thunder’s last five games. During this stretch of games, Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 12.2 rebounds on 57% shooting. He’s also seen at least 23 minutes per game over that span.
• NBA trade deadline draws near: Teams looking to exchange players or picks can do so until 2 p.m. central time on Thursday.
Reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania have reported that rival teams are interested in Thunder guards George Hill and Kenrich Williams, but it’s unclear if the Thunder will actually make any trades before the deadline. Any potential trades that Thunder GM Sam Presti makes would likely see the team receive young players or picks in return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.