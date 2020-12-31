OKLAHOMA CITY — Thursday night wasn’t the homecoming Steven Adams and the Thunder had in mind.
With the New Orleans Pelicans, the team the Thunder traded Adams to in November, coming to town, the Thunder likely envisioned its home crowd welcoming Adams back with a standing ovation. The Thunder even released a tribute video on its Twitter account early on Thursday to honor Steven’s return.
But with no fans in the stands to start this season, there was no ovation. Instead, Adams received loud artificial crowd noise from the Thunder’s PA system.
“I’m not that sentimental, but I have a great appreciation for the city,” Adams said after the game. “They welcomed me here and I appreciate the people here. It was more like a deep sense of pride coming back.”
Once the game started, however, it was right down to business. By the end of the night, Adams and his team officially triumphed in his return, as he finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Pelicans 113-80 rout of the Thunder.
The Thunder struggled on both ends of the floor tonight, but the fatal blow came on the offensive end.
The team scored just 33 points in the second half, including seven points in the fourth quarter, as the Pelicans sagged off the Thunder’s shooters and looked to funnel everything to the paint. On Thunder drives to the rim, guards often found a mutiny of help defenders contesting layups and dunks, as they struggled to finish over Adams and sophomore star Zion Williamson.
The Thunder finished the game shooting 38% from the floor and 31% from the 3-point line. 48 of the Thunder’s 80 shot attempts came from downtown.
Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was mostly happy with the Thunder’s shot attempts, but believes the Thunder could do a better job of making quick decisions with the ball.
“(The Pelicans) are really aggressive with their on-ball defense and on help defense, and that leaves the perimeter open,” Daigneault said. “ keep telling the team we’ve got to take what the defense gives us. If you have open threes, you’ve got to take them. You’d like to have a bit more balance, and I thought there were times we tried to do too much with the ball, but overall we took good shots.”
Thunder center Al Horford, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds, pointed to the team’s assists numbers as evidence of players looking to make plays. The team finished with 24 assists on 30 made shots.
“I do believe we’re trying to make the right play,” Horford said. “It’s just one of those things where decisions are quick and things happen. Our guys will continue to work. Collectively, we’ve got to do a better job of working together and finding each other to get better looks.”
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 8 points, four assists and four rebounds, but shot just 3 of 10 from the floor. Mike Muscala finished with 10 points and made two 3-pointers.
Up next: The Thunder travel to Orlando to take on the Magic at 6p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.