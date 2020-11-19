After making several roster-altering deals on Wednesday, Thunder general manager Sam Presti was at it again on Thursday.
The biggest trade news for Oklahoma City involved newly-acquired forward Kelly Oubre Jr., as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team is sending Oubre to the Golden State Warriors for a 2021 protected first-round draft pick. The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr.’s $14.4 million salary into their trade exception once the deal is done, according to Wojnarowski's reporting.
The trade will create a $14.4 million trade exception for the Thunder.
The Thunder would only be able to exercise the pick should the Warriors finish from 21-30 in the regular season standings in the coming season. If the Warriors land in the top-20, they would owe the Thunder two second-round selections.
Oubre will likely provide the Warriors with perimeter scoring in the wake of All-Star guard Klay Thompson’s season-ending Achilles tear, which became known on Thursday. Oubre Jr. averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds last season for the Suns and is in the last year of a $14.4 million contract.
The Thunder initially acquired Oubre Jr. in Monday’s trade with the Phoenix Suns that included Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round draft pick for Chris Paul and Abdel Nader.
Rubio was reportedly dealt on Wednesday, along with the 25th and 28th picks in the draft, to Minnesota in return for the Timberwolves 17th pick, which the Thunder used to select Aleksej Pokusevski, an 18-year-old 7-footer of Serbian and Greek descent.
The Thunder also announced a trade Thursday that will send a 2021 protected second-round draft pick to the Boston Celtics in exchange for sophomore center Vincent Poirier and cash considerations. Poirier averaged 1.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and shot 47.2% from the floor in 22 games for the Celtics last season.
Several other roster-related news was announced Thursday.
Thunder forward Mike Muscala has exercised his player option and will return to the team next season, Wojnarowski reported. Muscala averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and shot 41% from the field in 47 games last season. Muscala will also become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
The Thunder are also acquiring James Johnson from the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of Wednesday’s trade involving Rubio, the 25th and 28th picks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Johnson, whose contract will pay him $16 million next season, averaged 12 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 50% shooting from the field last season for the Timberwolves.
The Thunder are exercising guard Hamidou Diallo’s $1.66 million team option for the coming season, per Charania. The third-year guard averaged 6.9 points and 3.6 rebounds for the team last season.
The organization, itself, announced it had acquired forward Admiral Schofield and the draft rights to guard Vit Krejcí, who was selected 37th overall Wednesday, from the Washington Wizards in exchange for the draft rights to Cassius Winston (selected 53rd overall) and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Schofield averaged 3 points and 1.4 rebounds in 33 games and two starts for the Wizards. Krejcí spent last season with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup, averaging 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds on 55.4% shooting.
