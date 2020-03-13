Trey Sermon wasn’t going to practice for Oklahoma this spring, but he was present at its pro day Wednesday.
All indications were he would continue to be a Sooner.
That changed officially Saturday, when Sermon announced he has entered the transfer portal and will be a graduate transfer, which grants him immediate eligibility.
OU’s running back depth now looks like this: Kennedy Brooks, who led all backs in rushing in 2019, T.J Pledger, Rhamondre Stevenson, Marcus Major and incoming freshman Seth McGowan.
Stevenson, though, figures to serve the rest of an NCAA suspension — up to five games — next season unless OU can file a successful appeal.
Sermon was entering his senior year and was set to have a new position coach in DeMarco Murray. He ran for 744 yards as a freshman and 972 yards as a sophomore, but saw a dip last season.
Sermon rushed 54 times for 395 yards in 2019 in limited action due to an injury, and was set to miss this spring for that reason.
But there were times early in the season, even when seemingly healthy, that Sermon’s carries were down. Part of that was due to quarterback Jalen Hurts’ heavy involvement in the rushing offense.
In late October, OU coach Lincoln Riley contended Sermon had been frequently used, just not with the ball in his hands.
"Snap wise, he's had the second-most snaps the last two games,” Riley said on Oct. 22 of last year. “He has played. The ball hadn't quite found him.”
Sermon expressed gratitude in a statement posted to Twitter.
“To the coaches, trainers, fans and my teammates, I will always cherish my time here and am grateful for all that’s been done for me,” he wrote. “To my family, thank you for all your support and love. I wouldn’t be here without you and am forever grateful.
“I’ve enjoyed my three years as a Sooner and am looking forward to what’s next.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.