The University of Oklahoma is suspending all athletic competitions, including out-of-season practices, until further notice due to concerns of the spreading coronavirus.
OU released this statement in full early Thursday evening:
"The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced today it is suspending all athletics competitions, as well as all out-of-season practices and workouts, until further notice. This rapidly developing situation has warranted consideration of many factors, and the health and welfare of people we serve is at the forefront of all of our deliberations. We will communicate updates as appropriate.
"Information regarding refunds/credits for tickets purchased directly through the OU Athletics Ticket Office for affected events will be announced in the near future."
OU football will not practice under the current suspension. The program's spring game remains scheduled for April 18.
The university's move is similar to measures announced by the Big 12 conference, which announced beginning Friday "it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29."
OU's suspension is indefinite, giving administrators the option of extending the suspension or lifting it at their choosing.
