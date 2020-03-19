Oklahoma has closed its donor and athletic ticket offices until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
OU athletics sent an email to ticket holders Thursday evening announcing the closures.
The school also said it's extending payment plans for football ticket renewals until June 1. The Sooner Club, which has built a base of donors since opening in 1992, "has extended new payment schedule opportunities for non-renewed accounts through June 1. The first payment of any amount is requested by March 31," according to the email.
"We fully realize the uncertainty around all of us can create many unusual and unforeseen situations and questions," the email read. "In the spirit of good communication and given that we’re in the midst of our traditional football season ticket renewal period, we want to provide some assistance when it comes to your short- and long-term planning. As a result of our discussions, we have had to make some adjustments in the operation of our [office]."
Both offices are closed, but text messages, voicemails and emails will be returned, the email said.
Those with questions about tickets may contact outickets@ou.edu or by call or text 405-325-2424.
