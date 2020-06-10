Cade Cavalli was generally regarded as one of the best athletes on Oklahoma’s baseball team the past three seasons.
His specific developments in between time — honing his slider, developing off-speed pitches and focusing solely on pitching — have culminated into a grand opportunity.
The junior right-handed pitcher was selected No. 22 overall by the Washington Nationals in Wednesday’s MLB Draft, making him the second-highest picked OU player since pitcher Jon Gray in 2013.
Cavalli is OU’s 12th first-round pick since 1967 and second in the past two years, joining Kyler Murray (9th overall 2018).
OU high school signee Ed Howard was alsoselected within the draft’s first 37 picks, going No. 16 to the Cubs. The remaining rounds will be broadcast Thursday.
Out of Bixby, Cavalli went from a two-way player who struggled at the plate to one of OU’s fiercest hitters and pitchers. He batted .319 in 2019.
Before a shortened season this past spring, Cavalli consulted with OU coach Skip Johnson about being taken out of the offensive lineup. He channeled his energy into pitching as OU’s Friday starter, even calling his own pitches.
He threw a team-high 37 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings, with a 4.18 earned-run average in four appearances.
Cavalli was robbed of a chance to play in the College World Series due to the coronavirus pandemic, but may get another chance at the big stage by joining the defending world champions in Washington D.C.
“Let’s goooooo!!!! @Nationals absolutely fired up to be a part of the best organization out there!!” he tweeted after the selection.
He'll be reunited with former OU teammate and right-hander Jake Irvin in the Nationals organization. Both fit into the team’s penchant for stacking its rotation — Washington has selected a pitcher with its first pick for five years in a row.
Cavalli is due a slot bonus of $6.6 million. All but $100,000 of that will be deferred and spread over the next two years, as part of MLB and MLBPA negotiations due to the pandemic’s effects on team payrolls. He’ll receive half the remainder of the sum July 1, 2021 and the remainder July 1, 2022.
Additionally, Ed Howard, a star shortstop from Mount Carmel (Chicago), became one of the most unique stories in the first round. The Sooners signee was selected No. 16 overall by the hometown Cubs.
“I just got a call saying, this is the best pick in the draft right now,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan said during the broadcast. “ … The upside is through the roof.”
Howardis the latest OU high school signee to be drafted highly. Bobby Witt, Jr.was selected No. 2 overall by the Kansas City Royals last year.
Norman High shortstop Cade Horton, Mustang pitcher Dax Fulton and Westmoore outfielder Jace Bohrofen remain on the board. All three have signed with OU.
Continuing coverage of the draft begins at 4 p.m. Thursday on ESPN2 and MLB Network.
