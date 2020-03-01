Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker threw the program’s first nine-inning no-hitter since 1989 in the Sooners’ 1-0 win over No. 16 LSU in Houston on Sunday.
Acker went the distance, throwing 11 strikeouts, walking one batter and hitting two. His catcher, Justin Mitchell, provided OU’s lone run with a solo home run in the eighth inning.
Acker came from behind in the count twice in the ninth inning to get the final outs.
Jim Husling was the last Sooner pitcher to accomplish the feat, when doing it against Old Dominion in ’89.
No. 20 OU (9-3) capped off a big weekend at the Shriners College Classic, going 2-1, which got started with an upset of No. 2-ranked Arkansas on Friday.
The Sooners play next at home against Dallas Baptist at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
