Skip Johnson’s busiest work days can seem endless, like one box after another on a demanding calendar that never quits.
As the keeper of Oklahoma baseball for three seasons, Johnson rarely slows down, like all college coaches. But work ethic doesn’t appear from thin air. Everybody comes from somewhere, and Johnson isn’t ashamed about growing up “dirt poor” without “anything.”
He always wanted more for his family, just like his mom wanted more for him.
Father’s Day is about dads and their dads, and their dads’ dads.
But consider Peggy Johnson and her son Skip.
A little more than a week ago, Skip received a phone call nobody wants. It was 7 a.m. and his mother had one hour to live, the emergency room doctor said. Johnson was in Lubbock with no hope of getting to the hospital in time.
But Peggy waited.
“She didn’t die until 10:30 that night,” Skip said. “She taught me the value of not giving up and not quitting until she saw her kids.
“She had dementia, and it wasn’t good. I’m so happy that she’s in heaven, I know that. I can say that, because I know.”
Johnson’s rise from a prolific coach at Navarro College, to a renown pitching mind at Texas and eventually the head job at OU, is a blue-collar story worth telling. But it can’t be told without his family and it doesn’t have roots without Peggy.
She worked her hands away while raising Skip in Denton, Texas, taking jobs at the local Safeway grocery store, Denny’s restaurant and Josten’s, which manufactures the kind of championship rings her son chases after.
She learned how to work like her mother did. Skip’s grandmother lived with his family most of his life. Skip’s dad, Don Johnson, would take her to work at 5 a.m. so she could bake chocolate pies at a truck stop. The family legend goes, that one morning Don was driving away and Conway Twitty, who rode the highways between Texas and Oklahoma while basing his music career out of Oklahoma City, said, “Man, I just always got to stop here at get one of these chocolate pies.”
Conway Twitty ate the Johnson family’s chocolate pies. Skip wonders to this day if that’s a true story, but the family loved to retell it, and Skip still does so with pride in his voice. Like the one about how his dad, who once drove a truck for Coca-Cola, was the first person in Denton County to try a new soft-drink called Sprite.
The Johnsons were not a family full of long athletic resumes and illustrious history, but that didn’t keep them from competing. Peggy once bowled a 290. She was intense, in your face. “Fight for what you believe in,” she’d tell Skip.
“Really competitive,” Skip said. “She gave us her work ethic. My dad had great work ethic too, he was hard on us. Not hard in sports, so to speak, but discipline-wise. I got through it. My brother and sister really didn’t; they’re in drug rehab.”
Peggy would care for them if she could. She always did for her family. A hard-nosed Texan who was born in Illinois, she spent much of her life juggling jobs and caretaking for her ill siblings — who had difficulties like cancer, alcoholism and heart disease — until she outlived most of them.
Father’s Day isn’t just about dads and who they are. It’s about where they’ve been, how they arrived in the present and where they’re going. Peggy wanted her son was to raise a family with more than what they had.
“The love,” Skip said. “That’s what she shared with us, that I’m going to do whatever I can — if I have to go pick up aluminum cans and help my kids get what I didn’t have, then I’ll do it. My mom actually gave us what she didn’t have. That’s what I learned as much as anything. That’s hard to do, man.”
Skip’s son, Tyler, has all the tools he needs. It started with a baseball playing career, which turned into an internship in player development with the Texas Rangers, and continues in his role as an assistant baseball coach at McLennan (Texas) Community College.
Turns out, Skip coaches a lot like he parents.
“He taught me how to love, and not just baseball, but how to love people,” said Tyler, who has one brother, Garrett. “No matter what background they come from, where they are, what point in life they’re at, he was raised that way by my grandparents and it trickled down to me.
“He’s such a family guy … And that’s his philosophy in coaching. The way I look at it, he builds his relationships with his players as good or better than anybody else. So now I see all those guys as my brothers.”
Another way to view it: a poor family that prided itself on bowling scores, Sprite, and stories about Conway Twitty and chocolate pies has multiplied, adopting hundreds of baseball players as their own.
Skip fought for his mother during the last year of her life. Adult Protective Services had taken possession of her estate. Skip’s wife, Cathy, made weekly drives to Texas to look after Peggy once the family claimed legal guardianship.
She lived long enough to know her son has found something of a dream job. In 2017, when Johnson was introduced as OU’s new head coach, Peggy was of enough mind to know it was a big deal.
Skip grew up in Texas but had always been enamored with OU football. He loved way the Sooners ran the ball, the aura, everything.
When he told his mom about his new job in Norman, she was thrilled in her special way.
"At least you’re closer to home now," she said.
