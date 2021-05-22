OU baseball: In Waco, Sooners claim series over Bears

Trying to build a case for an at-large regional invitation, Oklahoma faces a severe uphill battle.
Yet, after topping Baylor 6-5 on Saturday inside the Baylor Ballpark, the Sooners might have a case if they can get hot in the Big 12 Conference tournament, taking place this week inside Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.
The winner gets an automatic bid into the NCAA draw. The runner-up, were it OU … {em}maybe?
The Sooners took two of three from the Bears despite losing Thursday’s opener.
Saturday, they got a big game from starting pitcher Jake Bennett, a strong ninth inning from Luke Taggart, who earned his second save, and big days at the plate Tyler Hardman, Breydon Daniel and Conor McKenna.
Together, it was just enough.
Bennett worked six innings and allowed seven hits, but didn’t walk or hit anybody and, striking out five, handed the game over to his bullpen having allowed just two runs.
Jaret Godman and Carson Carter scuttled, combining to allow three runs over their collective two innings.
Because the Sooners, who led 4-1 after three innings, added two more in the seventh, Taggart’s scoreless ninth handed them their victory.
Hardman went 2 for 4, scored a run and drove in two, one on a solo home run in the third inning, his third of the series, and the other on a seventh-inning single that plated Peyton Graham with what became the game-winning run.
McKenna went 3 for 4, drove in two and scored twice. Daniel went 2 for 3, scored and run and drove in a run, both on the same swing, a leadoff home run in the seventh inning.
Daniel began the series hitting .200 and finished it hitting .263. McKenna began the series hitting .298 and finished it hitting .325. Hardman began the series hitting .399 and finished it hitting .409.
The Sooners moved to 27-26 overall and 11-13 in conference play. The Bears fell to 31-18 and 11-13.
Claiming the series meant OU moved up to fifth place in the nine-team baseball conference — Iowa State does not play baseball — and will open conference tourney play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against Bedlam rival Oklahoma State.