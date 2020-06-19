Tucked away inside a small establishment in Indiana, a half-hour away from the crowded streets of Chicago, a television flickered and Ed Howard began making his rounds. His loved ones were waiting for their big hugs.
Then, Kendall Pettis walked up to him.
“He wasn’t even really crying until, I guess when it hit him. As soon as I heard his name called I started to break down,” Pettis said. “When I got to him, we made a big smile at each other and I was just like, ‘You made it, dude. You really did it for Chicago.’
“It was just a crazy experience being able to be there and hug. I was the happiest big brother in the world. I couldn’t stop crying for him.”
Howard and Pettis aren’t actually related, but are bound together by their home city of Chicago and the University of Oklahoma baseball program, a school they’ll likely never play at together.
Pettis just completed his freshman season with the Sooners, but Howard, after signing with OU, is on the fast track to Major League Baseball after the Cubs picked him 16th overall in last week’s draft.
The hometown kid with a dream as big as Willis Tower, going to the hometown team, quickly became the night’s biggest story.
Howard and Pettis’ friendship dates back to when they were 8 and 9 years old. It persisted when they played for rival Chicago high schools — Pettis at Brother Rice, Howard at Mount Carmel, which play each other twice each regular season.
Pettis, who is one year older, jokes that he isn’t much of a “big brother” anymore. Howard was 155 pounds when he committed to OU, but now is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounds shortstop nicknamed “Silk” because of his glove work.
He developed into a top prospect by first starring on the all-Black Jackie Robinson West team that played in the 2014 Little League World Series. Howard later stood out while playing at Area Code and Perfect Game showcases.
OU’s involvement stemmed from assistant coach Clay Overcash’s connection within the White Sox’s Amateur City Elite program, which has been a resource tool for inner-city players.
Pettis and Howard’s dream of playing together in Norman — something they once talked about often — eventually dissolved when Howard’s profile ascended.
But they are joined by their roots and a common goal to widen baseball’s talent pool. Howard has already achieved icon status, Pettis says, by being a Black kid from Chicago drafted in the first round.
“It was a big step for minorities in Chicago, for baseball players at least. It was a huge having an African American male go in the first round,” Pettis said. “That really made him grow into this huge icon in Chicago, first to be from that Jackie Robinson West team that finally made it (to the World Series). Him going to the Cubs, it made it that much better. That put the cherry on the top … For him to go to the Cubs and move from the South Side to the North Side now, it’s just a good story to tell.”
Theo Epstein, who is the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, has been vocal about his desire to help diversify professional baseball. MLB rosters were made up of 8.4% Black players on Opening Day 2018.
Pettis and Howard take their roles in that seriously.
“They are leaders in their community,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Kendall even helped him a lot last year, being a year ahead of Ed. He helped him and told him what the program is like, what college baseball is like.”
The slot value for Howard’s pick is worth $3,745,500. It would take a tide shift of epic proportions for him to ever play at L. Dale Mitchell Park. His path is curving toward Wrigley Field, where he’ll carry heavy expectations.
Pettis hit .276 with a home run and a triple in 29 at-bats during OU’s shortened season this past spring. He shared time in left field and contributed to the Sooners’ goal of being a better base-running team.
He and Howard hope to reunite someday in a big-league stadium, showing Chicago kids that this path is worth pursuing.
“That’s something we talk about a lot. We do this because we love the game. But we also feel like baseball isn’t attractive to people from a younger generation. It’s more football and basketball,” Pettis said. “We want to bring a swag. We want to let younger kids know, baseball isn’t boring. It’s not just for white people. People of color can play this game and be good at it.”
