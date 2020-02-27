Oklahoma baseball announced a second seven-figure donation earmarked for the planned upgrades at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Brian and Kim Kimrey made a $1.1 million donation that brings the fundraising total to an estimated $3.6 million of the $15 million cost.
The first major donation came from former OU player Bob Stephenson, who pledged an undisclosed amount in 2017.
“Our family has seen firsthand the life lessons that baseball provides young people and the lifelong relationships formed through the sport,” Brian Kimrey stated in a release. “The field is often an extension of the classroom where coaches have the opportunity to mold their players into men and prepare them for life after sport.
“We believe the best is still yet to come for Oklahoma baseball but we must maintain our ability to recruit among the nation’s elite, which often begins with facilities and student-athlete development. It’s our hope that others see this gift as a springboard for others to join arms with our family, as well those who’ve already stepped up, to see this project become a reality.”
It's the 36th major gift in OU athletics history, according to the school.
L. Dale Mitchell's upgrades are part of a masterplan that includes other projects, most notably a new softball stadium. That project will cost $25 million. In September, OU announced 100 donors have pledged $4.1 million.
The baseball project will include new locker rooms, training spaces, offices and meeting areas, a new-look exterior and improvements to the interior bowl, as well as terraced berms for fans.
"We are very responsible in the management of our budget with a goal of providing the finest experience in college athletics," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in the release. "When our donors stand with us it gives us that competitive advantage that sets OU apart.”
