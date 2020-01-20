OU baseball: One scenario could keep Oklahoma out of Big 12 tournament

Oklahoma pitcher Levi Prater throws against Oklahoma State on May 12 at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The mostly likely scenarios have OU making next week's Big 12 baseball tournament. But there's one scenario that could keep the Sooners out. (Nick Rutledge / The Transcript)

 Nicholas Rutledge / For The Transcript

Oklahoma landed in another Top 25 baseball poll. 

Baseball America has the Sooners at No. 19 with the season less than a month away. 

Other Big 12 teams in the poll are No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 16 Oklahoma State. 

OU returns top pitchers Levi Prater and Cade Cavalli, and three of its top four hitters from a year ago. That team finished 33-23 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12, missing the NCAA postseason. 

The Sooners' season begins Feb. 14 with three games against Virginia in the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida. 

