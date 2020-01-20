Oklahoma landed in another Top 25 baseball poll.
Baseball America has the Sooners at No. 19 with the season less than a month away.
Other Big 12 teams in the poll are No. 6 Texas Tech and No. 16 Oklahoma State.
OU returns top pitchers Levi Prater and Cade Cavalli, and three of its top four hitters from a year ago. That team finished 33-23 overall and 11-13 in the Big 12, missing the NCAA postseason.
The Sooners' season begins Feb. 14 with three games against Virginia in the Wahoos Classic in Pensacola, Florida.
