The way Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson spoke about his team’s performance against Arkansas in the fall, he seemed pleasantly surprised with its showing.
Imagine his reaction Friday.
Brady Lindsly’s solo home run in the sixth inning kicked off a decisive rally that propelled 20th-ranked OU to a 6-3 victory over No. 2 Arkansas at the Shriners College Classic in Houston.
It was OU’s biggest victory since Johnson took over as head coach three seasons ago. The Sooners last beat a top-five ranked, non-conference team away from home in 2010, downing No. 5 South Carolina in a NCAA Super Regional.
In three years since Johnson took over Pete Hughes, OU had been 7-20 against ranked teams, with even fewer wins against top-10 teams.
The Razorbacks are coming off two consecutive College World Series and were painfully close to winning the national title in 2018. OU starting pitcher Cade Cavalli, though he ran into trouble, went toe-to-toe against a batting order that has been destructive the past three seasons.
Cavalli was cruising through four innings with eight strikeouts and just one hit out of the infield, until Robert Moore and Jacob Nesbit lashed back-to-back home runs in the fifth.
Moore’s was a two-run shot, then Nesbit’s gave Arkansas a 3-2 lead.
Wyatt Olds (3-0) helped keep OU afloat, striking out six batters in three relief innings after replacing Cavalli in the sixth, to earn his third pitching win this season.
Olds bridged the gap until the Sooner offense came alive. Lindsly tied it at 3-3 with his home run and two more insurance runs came in the seventh inning.
Brandon Zaragoza singled through the left side to make it 4-3, and Tyler Hardman’s RBI-single a few batters later made it 5-3. Another run scored on an error.
OU’s early 2-0 lead came off Trent Brown’s sacrifice fly and an RBI-groundout by Lindsly.
“We situational hit really well early in the game,” Johnson stated in a release. “That’s what you have to do against a good team, get two runs on the board and let your pitcher relax a little bit and make pitches. We fought back, which was really special, and got some big hits in some big moments. I thought Cavalli did a great job going pitch to pitch, and Wyatt was outstanding.”
OU closer Jason Ruffcorn worked around one walk, but allowed no hits in a shutout ninth inning for his fourth save this season.
Although Cavalli ran into trouble, he was dominant in the early part of the game and finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts.
OU (8-2) plays Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday.
