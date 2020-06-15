Skip Johnson has spent the past three years building Oklahoma baseball in his vision. He had it right where he wanted it this season.
It turned out there were three Major League Baseball players anchoring his weekend pitching rotation, and another big leaguer was behind the plate.
The offense was coming around in a way unlike a year ago.
But the pandemic washed the season away in March, far too soon for OU’s lineup to make any postseason noise.
“At times, it is (tough to think about),” Johnson said. “More so after you see those kids get drafted.”
That’s what happened last Wednesday. OU had four players — pitchers Cade Cavalli, Dane Acker, Levi Prater and catcher Brady Lindsly — all get drafted within the first four rounds. It was a first in program history.
There will be obvious ramifications on next year’s team. But OU can draw some positives on the recruiting trail, specifically touting the staff's ability to develop players.
“We’re gonna get over it,” Johnson said. “We’re happy for them they got that opportunity because they worked for that, they really did. It’s fun. They’re always going to be a part of OU baseball.”
Johnson was already regarded as one of college baseball’s best pitching coaches, and the last few years help his case.
Cavalli might be the best example. He missed his senior season at Bixby High School due to an injury, then began college with a raw, athletic skill set. Johnson helped polish him into the No. 22 overall draft pick for the Washington Nationals.
Acker, who threw a no-hitter against LSU, had been on the roster for less than a year before being selected in the fourth round at No. 127 overall by the A’s.
Prater is another example. He finished his freshman season with a 4.09 earned-run average and a 3-4 record. The Cardinals picked him up in the third round after he bounced back with two strong offseasons.
Junior catcher Brady Lindsly, who was picked at No. 123 overall, signed with the Nationals on Monday. A strong hitter with good presence behind the plate, his selection was less expected but still speaks volumes about the draft class OU put together.
“That’s what it should look like, right? I mean we’re the University of Oklahoma. I’m not saying we’re going to ever win national championships or anything like that. My goal is to build relationships and to teach life lessons to these kids,” Johnson said. “ … It’s about development. I think that was what was beautiful. I really wish we could have reaped the benefits of the rest of the year, who knows how that would have played out? But I gotta think it would have been good, for sure.”
The draft might have taken a chunk out of OU’s lineup next year. But it’s still something it can build upon.
“Our staff has done a great job recruiting,” Johnsons said. “We just have to keep getting out there. You can't ask for two better assistant coaches than Clay Van Hook and Clay Overcash.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
