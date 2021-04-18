NORMAN — Having thrown all three of his regular weekend starting pitchers for extended time in a Saturday doubleheader, Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson likely knew it would be an uphill mound battle Sunday afternoon at Kansas State.
He might not have known he would use eight different pitchers trying to secure a rubber-game victory, nor that the first quartet would allow 15 hits and eight runs the first six innings.
They did, though, and it was the difference as the Wildcats secured an 8-3 victory.
He might also have expected more from the Sooner bats.
OU banged out 10 hits, but could not push a run across after scoring once in the first inning and twice in the fifth.
The loss dropped the Sooners to 19-17 overall and 4-8 against Big 12 Conference foes. The Wildcats improved to 21-15 and 4-8.
OU is back on the diamond in, of all places, Amarillo at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a non-conference special, taking on Texas Tech in a game that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
Jaret Godman got the start for the Sooners and allowed two runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings. Luke Taggart (1-4), OU’s third pitcher, got tagged with the loss, allowing seven hits and four runs, three earned, over 2 innings.
Peyton Graham, Tyler Hardman and Conor McKenna each had two hits for the Sooners, though none of them brought anybody home.
OU’s RBIs belonged to Jimmy Crooks, Tanner Tredaway and Jace Bohrofen.
