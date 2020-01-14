NEED TO KNOW
Oklahoma forward Brady Manek has enjoyed some of his best performances against Kansas in Norman, including a 14-point game his freshman season and a 21-point outburst in a double-digit win over the Jayhawks last year at Lloyd Noble Center.
Those were both memorable, he admitted Monday, though the experiences didn’t figure to help him much against the Jayhawks this year.
In the end, as Manek watched his final shot attempt sail around the net, he still shook his head in frustration. He and OU’s other stars hadn’t produced enough in a 66-52 loss Tuesday to the 6th-ranked Jayhawks.
The Sooners have three of the Big 12’s top-10 scorers, and all were held below their averages before the 10,486 fans who packed the building in hopes of an upset. Kristian Doolittle (17.1 ppg) scored 13, Austin Reaves (15.9 ppg) scored 4 and Manek (14.6 ppg) finished with 10.
For Reaves, it was just his second single-digit scoring effort this season.
Manek’s final 3-pointer didn’t mean much. Lloyd Noble Center had nearly emptied by the time it went through.
With 8:34 left, as KU had made its most decisive run of the game, Manek was stuck on 7 points, having gone 3 of 14 from the field. Reaves had just two points.
• Size up: Until it became clear in the hours before Tuesday’s game that KU guard Devon Dotson wouldn’t play due to injury, OU coach Lon Kruger wasn’t taking any chances.
“We'll always assume that they're all 100 percent,” he said Monday.
Dotson leads the Big 12 in scoring. His absence (hip) altered the Jayhawks’ lineup, making it significantly larger with 7-foot Udoka Azubuike and 6-foot-10 David McCormack on the floor together.
The two big men together was a seldom used platoon after the opening minutes, with freshman guard Christian Braun playing most of the way from there.
Braun finished with 2 points and McCormack added 4, failing to match Dotson’s 18 points per game.
• Faces in the crowd: Billy Tubbs, who was OU’s head coach when Top Daug was introduced as the program mascot in the 1980s, was still recognizable in his chocolate-colored jacket and blue jeans.
Tubbs took in the mascot’s anticipated return and spent the game on press row with his wife and an OU official.
OU football had a presence in the building, with Spencer Rattler, Nik Bonitto, T.J. Pledger, Marquis Hayes, Brian Asamoah and Tre Norwood among players in attendance.
Rattler, widely considered the favorite to start at quarterback this fall, received a nice applause when he appeared on Lloyd Noble Center’s video screen.
Former Sooner running back Marcelias Sutton, who was briefly with the Seattle Seahawks, was also spotted, as was country singer Toby Keith.
• Next: OU will host TCU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lloyd Noble Center.
