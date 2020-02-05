Back in December, the absence of Reggie Grimes' name from Oklahoma's list of signees might have raised a few worries among some.
Grimes had been committed then, but chose to wait until the late signing period to make it official, leaving time for a change of heart and for other schools to make final pitches.
But the four-star defensive end from Brentwood, Tennessee, never wavered and officially signed a letter of intent with the Sooners on Wednesday, easing any anxiety over waiting to finalize his decision.
Explaining the early part of his recruitment, Grimes told The Tennessean that he contacted OU coaches after a period of no communication with them. He hadn't listed the Sooners among his top schools, which contributed to the cooling off between the two.
Rivals.com ranks Grimes the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 7 at his position nationally.
At 6 feet 4, 220 pounds he was disruptive his senior season at Ravenwood High School, tallying 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception a fumble recovery and two defensive scores.
