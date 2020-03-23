Oklahoma remains an option for 2021 five-star quarterback Caleb Williams, who would fill the void left by Brock Vandagriff's decommitment.
Williams listed OU among his top five schools on Monday, along with Clemson, Penn State, LSU and Maryland.
Rivals.com ranks the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Washington D.C. product as the No. 3 prospect nationally and the top dual-threat quarterback. Vandagriff, who flipped his commitment from OU to Georgia in January, currently ranks No. 5 overall nationally as the top-rated pro-style QB.
Williams visited OU two weeks ago and plans to make an official visit. The Sooners are considered the current leader, according to Rivals.com's Adam Friedman.
