Oklahoma fans should mark the Fourth of July on their calendars for another reason this year.
Top 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams will announce between finalists OU, LSU and Maryland on July 4, he wrote in his weekly blog for Sports Illustrated.
A consensus top-five player overall in his class, the Gonzaga High School (Washington D.C.) star is the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals.com and 247sports.Rivals and 247 rank him as the No. 3 and No. 5 overall player in 2021, respectively.
“July 4 is the commitment date for me,” Williams wrote. “Coming out with a few cool things when it gets to that point, but July 4 is the day that fireworks will be shooting up into the sky with all of the commits. The guys and coaches will be going crazy and hopefully the fans go crazy, too.
“I’m very excited. I can't wait. I've got a lot planned coming up in this next month. Three weeks and five days, now. A lot planned, ready to go. Ready to do it.”
OU shifted focus to Williams after the decommitment of Brock Vandagriff in January. Recruiting services consider them the top two quarterbacks in the 2021 class.
Williams was able to visit Norman in March before the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
