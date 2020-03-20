Baker Mayfield included Meals on Wheels of Norman into his charity efforts in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner said Friday he will donate more than 3,500 meals to the program, which established its Norman office in 1972.
Mayfield originally worked with Meals on Wheels as part of his community service stemming from a February 2017 arrest in Arkansas. His experience working with the group had a deep effect, and he spoke glowingly about it during an interview at 2017 Big 12 media days.
Friday, he urged others to donate and visit MealsonWheelsNorman.com.
"I want to give a special shout out to someone I've worked with in the past, and that is Meals on Wheels of Norman," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "They provide key essentials to seniors in the area, providing canned goods, pet food, anything they need so they don't have to step outside and do it on their own, especially right now with the COVID-19 crisis going on. I'm donating to help them with the resources so they can keep pushing forward.
"You guys can help too. They need canned items, disposable gloves to protect the volunteers, as well as the clients Meals on Wheels has."
Mayfield is helping senior citizens in Cleveland too, teaming up with TownHall to provide 8,000 meals to the St. Augustine Hunger Center.
He and his wife, Emily, announced Thursday they would match donations of up to $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
