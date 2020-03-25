Former Oklahoma tight end and quarterback Blake Bell signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Wednesday, the team announced.
The former Kansas City tight end caught nine passes for 76 yards last season, including one in the team's Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.
Bell is most famous at OU for his role as "The Belldozer" in a short-yardage package.
He ran for 24 touchdowns in 2011 and 2012.
Bell saved OU from a loss to Oklahoma State in 2012, scoring on a 4-yard run with 4 seconds in regulation to force overtime before the Sooners claimed a wild 51-48 victory at Owen Field.
