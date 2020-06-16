Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, quarterback Josh Heupel and safety Roy Williams, all with massive roles in OU capturing the 2000 national title, are on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot together.
Stoops owns the most wins in OU football history. He led OU to 10 Big 12 titles and 18 consecutive bowl games. He was named the Associated Press' 2000 coach of the year after the national title season.
Heupel, now the Central Florida head coach, was a 2000 consensus first team All-American, Heisman Trophy runner-up and Walter Camp Player of the Year when OU last won a national title. He later worked under Stoops as an offensive coordinator.
Stoops fired Heupel after OU went 8-5 in 2014. As of last November, the two still had not spoken since the split. Stoops retired as OU's head coach in 2017.
Williams was a unanimous first team All-American who took home the 2001 Nagurski and Thorpe awards. He ranks in the Big 12's top 10 all-time in pass deflections (44).
They were among the 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks listed on the ballot.
It was emailed Tuesday to 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current hall of fame members who will help select the next class. The NFF Honor Court will make the final deliberation.
The voting deadline is July 7.
