Choctaw safety Jordan Mukes committed to Oklahoma on Monday.
The 2021 safety fits the mold of OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's defensive back, at 6-4, 192 pounds. He's a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com.
He had offers from Arkansas, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, among others.
Mukes is OU's fourth 2021 commitment and first defensive back. He joins Weatherford defensive end Ethan Downs as the Sooners' second in-state commitment from the class.
