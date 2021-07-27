After taking a year off due to the coronavirus, the annual Citizens Advisory Board Coaches luncheon returned for an in-person event Tuesday
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and assistant coaches Cale Gundy and Calvin Thibodeaux took the stage to participate in a Q&A about the upcoming season with Toby Roland, the “Voice of the Sooners”, at Life.Church in Norman.
Here are a few of the highlights:
• The elephant in the room: While the talk of college football has been OU and Texas’ imminent move from the Big 12 to the SEC, it was not addressed during the Q&A section.
Rowland, who emceed the event, addressed the crowd about it before the luncheon began.
“There’s something going on right now in the world of sports. You know about it, and I know about it,” Rowland said. “The timing of this event is interesting. It’s a very exciting time. I don’t know exactly how it’s going to unfold. I don’t think anybody does. But we can’t talk about it up on this stage today
“I know there are a lot of people who showed up here today hoping we would hear thoughts from coach Riley or others about what’s in the news these days. Unfortunately, that would be inappropriate and at this time it would not behoove anything that’s going on… There will be a place and a time, hopefully it’s in the near future, but today is not that day.”
• Improvement needed at wide receiver: Riley was quick to mention he’d like to see better results from his wide receivers this season.
“It’s an area we have to be better at this year,” Riley said. “We had our moments… but that’s an area where we feel like we have to be much better this year.”
The Sooners will lean on Marvin Mims, who led last year’s squad in receiving. Mims was announced last week as an early candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the country’s top receiver.
Jadon Haselwood missed most of last season and returns to the receiver core this season. Tight end Austin Stogner had a breakout season in 2020, and H-Back Jeremiah Hall is expected to be used more in the passing game.
“I thought we left way too many yards out there after the catch, and didn’t make as many explosive plays as we’re accustomed to making,” Riley said. “Again, it would’ve been good for about 97% of the other places out there, but we’ve got a pretty high standard at that position. But I feel like we’re primed to do it.”
• Linebacker depth: Riley talked a lot about his defense’s improvement last year and expectations for this year, and those expectations will be high for the linebackers.
“It’ll be the deepest group we’ve had at linebacker ever since I’ve been at OU, far and away,” Riley said. “It was certainly aided with COVID and having the super seniors. We certainly didn’t expect to have Caleb (Kelly) back or Bryan Mead back. All of a sudden here they are on top of some really good signees.
“Then you have the three guys who played the most for us in White, Ugwoegbu and Asamoah… That group has everything you want. It has experience, playmaking ability and depth. That group will have a big impact on our special teams.”
• Defensive line competition: There will be a lot of players who receive snaps on the defensive line.
The Sooners return 10 starters from last season’s squad that finished 29th in defensive intensity. But Riley said some of the newer recruits might see the field this season, too.
“It’ll be extremely competitive within our walls,” Riley said. “We had several of those guys who were very good players for us last year. We have a number of guys who can win in one-on-one scenarios.... We’ve come a long way in what we wanted when we brought in Coach (Alex) Grinch all those years ago, which was to create a rotation on the defensive line where we didn’t have to have one guy play 70-80 snaps.
“It’s a good group. It’s a high standard, and it’s going to be very competitive for every snap we have.”