Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey was named to the Walter Camp preseason All-America first team, which was released Thursday.
The redshirt junior is OU's most seasoned offensive lineman, and spurned this year's NFL Draft to return for another season. He has started 26 of 28 career games, which includes all 14 in 2019-20.
He is expected to be on a number of preseason lists as college football approaches.
Humphrey was a Rimington Trophy (nation's best center) finalist last year and first-team All-Big 12 selection. League coaches and reporters named him Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year after he recorded 93 knockdowns and no sacks in 799 snaps.
Prior to 2019, Humphrey was considered a strong candidate to forgo his redshirt junior season and enter the draft. He anchored an offensive line that performed below standard at times, according to OU's coaches. The group ranked No. 43 nationally, according to Pro Football Focus.
That helped drive Humphrey's decision to return.
“There is still so much I want to accomplish in my career,” Humphrey wrote in a statement posted to Twitter announcing his return.
OU is scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Missouri State.
