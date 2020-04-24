Neville Gallimore became Oklahoma’s second defensive player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He’s also the second to land with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys picked Gallimore in the third round at No. 82 overall Friday. The former Sooner defensive tackle will join teammate CeeDee Lamb there.
Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray, taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 23rd overall pick, are OU’s two defensive players drafted so far.
Gallimore can serve a variety roles, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.
“Definitely fits in as a three-technique,” Kiper said during a teleconference last week, “he's got the quickness to be a factor over the center. He can do a lot of things. He can wear a lot of hats for you, Gallimore can.”
The Ottawa, Ontario native was actually watching the draft from Dallas on Friday when he was picked. Lamb went there a day earlier, picked at No. 17 overall.
OU coach Lincoln Riley called Gallimore "a guy who really just did everything right" during five years at OU.
He is coming off an All-Big 12 season, earning a first-team selection from the media and second-team nod from the league's coaches. He accumulated 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss, seven pass breakups, four sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior.
The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle was a consensus four-star prospect out of Canada Prep Football Academy. He was a part-time starter his first two college seasons in 2016 and '17 before becoming a full-time one his last two years.
Gallimore is the Sooners' first defensive tackle taken since Jordan Phillips in 2015. He’s only the third Sooner defensive tackle taken since Gerald McCoy went third overall in the 2010 draft.
• Cowboys luck into Lamb: The Dallas Cowboys never expected OU receiver CeeDee Lamb to be available at No. 17 overall on Thursday.
Jerry Jones told reporters that the team’s limited interest in a receiver — behind what they needed defensively — also kept teams from trading in front of the Cowboys, who had pegged Lamb as their sixth-best prospect.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy likes the former Sooner’s versatility. Lamb mostly played outside receiver at OU, but could move around.
“I’m very comfortable in the slot,” he told reporters on a conference call Thursday night. “I’m very versatile, and I can’t wait to be out there. I feel comfortable at all positions on the field.”
Lamb was part of a viral moment on the NFL’s virtual draft night. While being selected, ESPN broadcast his girlfriend Crymson Rose, a Norman North product, grabbing one of his phones. Lamb snatched it back quickly, and the internet responded accordingly.
TMZ was among the outlets covering the viral moment. Both Lamb and Rose later tweeted it was much ado about nothing.
• Chargers sacrifice for Murray: Kenneth Murray provides the Los Angeles Chargers with more than a strong linebacker. The team was wowed in its combine interview with the former Sooner.
The Chargers traded second- and third-round picks to get Murray at No. 23 on Thursday, and he plans to repay the favor.
"It says a lot, the fact that they believe in me that much to trade up to get me," Murray said. "To me, it means everything. When people believe in me like that, I have no other choice but to give it my all and go out there and give them everything every Sunday," Murray said.
• Haselwood reportedly injured: Sophomore receiver Jadon Haselwood suffered a knee injury while working out at home, according to SoonerScoop.com.
Haselwood, who caught 19 passes for 272 yards and a touchdown last season as a freshman, might have suffered ligament damage, the report said.
With Lamb moving on, OU will look to new faces at receiver. Haselwood is among the Sooners’ next projected standouts.
NFL Draft
Saturday: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
Former OU players of interest: CB Parnell Motley, WR Nick Basquine; WR Lee Morris
