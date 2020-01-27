DeMarco Murray’s journey from retirement two years ago, to television and into coaching has reconnected him with Oklahoma.
Murray is expected to join OU’s staff as running backs coach, according to multiple outlets. WildcatAuthority.com first reported the news late Sunday.
This would fill the vacancy left after the departure of Jay Boulware to Texas. OU still has an opening for a defensive coach after outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill’s exit last week.
Murray worked as Arizona’s running backs coach for one season after being hired by the Wildcats in January 2019.
He provides the Sooners a recognizable name who has starred on the field, which figures help OU maintain a strong recruiting presence.
Murray rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons. He was a force with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 during a 12-4 run to the NFC East championship. Murray ran for a league-best 1,845 yards, then signed a five-year, $40 million deal as a free agent with Philadelphia in 2015.
He led the Eagles in rushing during his only season with them before joining the Titans for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Murray led the AFC and was third in the NFL with 1,287 yards rushing on 293 carries in 2016 — it was second-most carries of his career and his second-best rushing season as a pro. But the following season ended in injury and set his retirement into motion.
He retired from the NFL in 2018 after Derrick Henry assumed the starting role with the Tennessee Titans.
Murray was a star for OU from 2007-10, totaling 6,718 career all-purpose yards to end his career ranked first all-time among Sooners, third in career touchdowns (50) and seventh in career rushing yards (3,685).
In 2008, a ruptured left hamstring tendon that required surgery sidelined him from the national title game and OU lost 24-14 to Florida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.