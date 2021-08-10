Bill Bedenbaugh made sure to emphasize two key points during his media availability.
One, the Sooners’ offensive line coach said it’s too early to draw any conclusions about the upcoming season. Two, Bedenbaugh is cautiously optimistic about what he’s seen from his group.
Tuesday marked the fourth day of fall camp for the Sooners, and Bedenbaugh is already excited about his group’s progress. Just like coach Lincoln Riley last week, Bedenbaugh referred to them as the most complete group the Sooners have had since 2018.
“It’s been four practices, so take it for what it’s worth... but I do think we’ve got really good competition across the board,” Bedenbaugh said. “The mentality is much improved, the consistency is much improved. [I] feel good about where we are right now, today, but it’s got to continue. From the first day to right now, each individual... has improved every day.
“I’m excited right now, if it continues on this trajectory it’s been on.”
One of the main focuses for Bedenbaugh during fall camp has been replacing former All-American center Creed Humphrey at the center position. Bedenbaugh may have found his answer in sophomore Andrew Raym, a Broken Arrow native who has been getting the bulk of the center reps.
“He’s got every tool, he’s got every trait to be an elite center. He’s got the size, the athleticism, the smarts,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s really really working at it. And that’s the biggest thing.
“I think Raym has a lot of the same qualities that Creed had coming in. Probably not as strong as he was coming in, but he’s a really smart kid. And that’s the most important thing at that position, is being smart.”
One thing that separates this O-line group is its depth and flexibility. They know how to play multiple positions, and are comfortable being moved around from position to position.
The Sooners also have several veteran lineman returning this season, including Tyrese Robinson and Erik Swenson, but new faces have also stepped up early in camp.
One young guy who has impressed early is Savion Byrd, a 6-foot-5 true freshman who has stood out with his combination of size and football IQ.
“[He’s] way, way ahead of what I even anticipated,” Bedenbaugh said. “He is a big, strong athletic guy. Man, he’s got a strike. He’s got powerful hands. He’s a smart kid. He is working extremely hard.
"I thought he’d be a really good player, but he is ahead of where I even thought he’d be coming into fall camp."
One thing is clear — there’s definitely competition for the five starting spots, but the Sooners will have backups who’ll see the field, too.
"Everybody sees the depth, the competition that we have. I’ve talked to those guys about it,” Bedenbaugh said. “We have, I want to say seven guys that have started in a college football game, whether it’s here or somewhere else. We have eight that have played or started… So there’s competition out there.”
Calvin Thibodeaux, defensive line coach, has also noticed improvement from the O-line, which has forced the defensive linemen to step up in practice.
"Bill does an amazing job with those guys so every day is a battle," Thibodeaux said. "Every day has been that way since I’ve been here. Coach always figures it out. There’s a lot of talent over there and we expect big things from those guys."
But Bedenbaugh continues emphasizing that it’s early, and there’s a lot to work on.
“I’m not yelling and doing all that much [at practice] because they’re doing what the hell they’re supposed to be doing, and they’re doing what we need them to do,” Bedenbaugh said. “Yeah, I feel good right now. Can we come in here tomorrow and I’ll be negative? Maybe. But right now, today, [I feel good].”