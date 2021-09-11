Normally, there wouldn’t be much to learn from playing an FCS opponent.
But with Oklahoma’s struggles last week against Tulane, there’s still plenty to watch as the Sooners take on Western Carolina.
Here’s four things to keep an eye on during today’s game:
1. Can Spencer Rattler find his rhythm?
Against the Catamounts, the Sooners’ quarterback has a prime opportunity to get back on track.
Rattler’s been under the microscope since the Tulane game, and OU coach Lincoln Riley said his quarterback’s focus at times looked off.
Rattler routinely threw the ball to receivers who were heavily contested, and struggled to find a balance of staying in the pocket and scrambling to make plays.
If the Sooners jump out to an early lead against WCU, Rattler may not be asked to do much. But he’ll still need to display the patience and focus that his coach is asking for.
Even if the final stats aren’t overly impressive, look for Rattler to bounce back and find ways to lead his team to what should be the Sooners’ easiest win of the season.
2. Running game dynamic
The Sooners running game was an issue against Tulane.
The team ran for just 116 yards, including only 27 in the second half, as the Sooners opted to rely more on the passing game.
Riley mentioned Tuesday that the running game has to be better, particularly the run blocking on the offensive line.
Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks, the team’s only scholarship running backs, should see a lot of opportunities against WCU and should have no issue with finding room to run.
Gray started the game last week, but Brooks was the more productive running back, and Riley said it was a coin flip on deciding who would start. Could Brooks be the first running back on the field against WCU?
The Sooners other two active running backs on the roster — Jaden Knowles and Todd Hudson — could also see their season debuts against WCU, as Riley mentioned a need to limit the reps for Gray and Brooks if possible.
3. Mario Williams’ involvement in the offense
The freshman receiver was one of the bright spots for the Sooners last week.
Williams caught Rattler’s lone touchdown pass and led the team in targets and receptions.
Riley said it wasn’t necessarily planned for Williams to be such a focal point of the offense, but it bodes well for the Sooners if Williams can become a significant target for Rattler.
For Riley, he’s focused on Williams showing growth as the season goes on.
“He did some good things,” Riley said Tuesday. “He’s an explosive guy. He can separate at the line of scrimmage, he can run with the ball, although I didn’t think he ran as good as what we’re gonna see as time moves on with the ball. He can be much better with the ball in his hands.
“He’s got a confidence about himself. You can tell he knows that he belongs out there and for a young guy, that’s very cool.”
It will be interesting to see if Williams can build on his season debut last week and show even more explosiveness against WCU.
4. Return to normal
The Sooners announced that the next three home games, including WCU, are sold out, which means today will mark the first time the stands are completely full of fans since the 2019 season.
Riley said his team had this game circled on the calendar for a while and that the team is excited for a more normal home game.
“We’ve been waiting for this week for a long, long, long time,” Riley said. “[We’re] ready to finally have a full capacity and get back to the atmosphere that we know and love, the place that we know and love. I can tell you our staff, our players, [there’s] been a lot of anticipation about getting back to this one. I hope our fans feel the same way.”
Several players have talked this week about feeding off of the crowd noise and support from fans. Perhaps that could help the Sooners find consistent energy for 60 minutes.