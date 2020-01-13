Jalen Hurts picked a professional agent with ties to his hometown, and most recent school, ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Hurts has signed with Young Money APAA Sports agent Nicole Lynn, an OU graduate who is based in Houston, where Hurts grew up.
Lynn will serve as Hurts' lead agent. Young Money's Ken Sarnoff is also listed on the standard representation agreement.
After transferring from Alabama, Hurts compiled 3,851 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, with eight interceptions, for the Sooners last season.
He also tied an OU program single-season quarterback record with 20 rushing TDs, snapping the mark Jack Mildren set in 1971, and surpassed Mildren for the record in single-season rushing yardage with 1,298 yards.
Hurts is the latest big name to choose Lynn for representation.
Last April, she became the first black female agent to represent a top-five NFL Draft pick, when the New York Jets selected former Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Lynn also represents OU assistant football coach Chip Viney, former Sooner softball star Lauren Chamberlain and former football players Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Jordan Evans.
