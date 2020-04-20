NORMAN — Kenneth Murray’s character and leadership qualities were rarely, if ever, brought into question during three seasons at Oklahoma.
The middle linebacker’s introduction to college football was fast and furious as he jumped into the starting lineup immediately as a freshman.
By his junior year, in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s first season, he had started every game in his career and become a prototype: “There’s nobody who watches more video,” Grinch said. “He’s hounding Coach [Brian] Odom for more time spent together, all those things … He’s that model.”
Murray’s attributes became widely known when he aced NFL combine interviews last month, and they could help him secure first-round status in Thursday’s draft.
As much as teams like his size, strength and speed, they’re intrigued by how he thinks. NFL analyst Peter Schrager cited one AFC coach calling Murray’s interview the “single greatest … I ever had.”
That compliment is more than just lip service, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, especially for middle linebackers, centers, safeties and quarterbacks.
“To fill the room with your presence, to know your defense inside and out, all that stuff at that position is huge,” Jeremiah said, “and it does help lift you up the board, and I do believe that it translates [to NFL success].”
OU would like a bigger defensive presence in the NFL. At linebacker, five former Sooners are currently on professional rosters: Jordan Evans, Devante Bond, Curtis Bolton, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Ahmad Thomas.
Ten former Alabama linebackers are in the league.
Jeremiah, a former Philadelphia Eagles scout, thinks the team will pick Murray 21st overall, which would make a splash in OU’s draft history.
Not since Jackie Shipp in 1984 has a Sooner linebacker been selected in the first round. Brian Bosworth went No. 1 overall in the 1987 supplemental draft.
Some of OU’s greatest linebackers over the past two decades — Curtis Lofton, Teddy Lehman, Rocky Calmus — weren’t first-round NFL draft picks.
“I just know when I look inside that division (NFC East) and I've got to play Ezekiel Elliott twice a year and I've got to play Saquon Barkley twice a year, I'd like to have a guy like Kenneth Murray to match up against those players, and they do not have that player on their roster right now,” Jeremiah said.
Murray’s side-to-side speed and nose for big hits have been among his biggest attractions. His school-record 28 tackles against Army in 2018 turned heads, even though it was a challenging game for OU’s defense.
His playmaking took steps forward last season as he became one of the top linebacker prospects in the nation. NFL teams who’ve spoken with him are just as encouraged by his mental approach.
Murray’s ability to nail interviews could gain him first-round money.
It could also indicate long-term NFL viability, Jeremiah believes.
“When you miss on players, a lot of times it's not the ability, it's the person,” Jeremiah said. “I think with Kenneth Murray, everybody that's talked with him trusts this kid with their life. They just rave about him. They don't shut up about him. That's an encouraging sign, and I think that does bode well for him at the next level.”
