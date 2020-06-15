A limited number Oklahoma football season ticket plans will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
OU has not announced what its stadium capacity will be this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school will give fans options in the event some home games are not played.
Plans vary and are priced at $500 (plus an annual seat contribution), $500 and $300.
The Donor Plan costs $500 plus an annual seat contribution. That includes a Sooner Club membership, the best available seats, early opportunities to request road game tickets, the Big 12 title game and OU bowl games (depending on allotment).
A Traditional Plan is $500 for a standard season ticket package, plus early requests for road tickets, the Big 12 title and bowl games.
A Sooner Express Pass is $300, which allows fans to watch games from a different seat location. Digital tickets with barcodes and seat locations will be delivered by 5 p.m. on Thursday of the game week. Seat locations will change each game based on availability and provide the best available seat. Requests to be seated next to another pass holder will be excepted but are limited to availability.
Three-month payment plans are available for each ticket package. For inquiries call 800-456-GoOU (4668) or 405-325-2424.
OU opens the season Sept. 5 at home against Missouri State.
If home games are reduced, fans can: Reallocate their donation and ticket payment as a tax-deductible gift; transfer donations and ticket payments to the 2021 season and Sooner Club membership year; or request a refund as an exception to OU's policy.
