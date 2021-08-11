There are a lot of key components that have made Lincoln Riley’s offense one of college football’s best in recent years.
But an under-the-radar aspect of Lincoln Riley’s offense has been its balanced running attack.
Under Riley, the Sooners haven’t typically featured a traditional “bellcow” running back, instead opting to prominently involve two or even three rushers.
All signs point to the Sooners continuing that trend this season.
Heading into camp, the expectation has been for Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray, who transferred from Tennessee this summer, to receive the bulk of the backfield work.
“The two bellcows are certainly Kennedy and Eric right now from a leadership, experience standpoint, a production standpoint, those are our two guys,” Riley said last month. “There's no doubt about it.”
Brooks opted out of last season due to coronavirus concerns, and it’s hard to overstate how important his return is to the Sooners’ backfield.
In 2018, Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 12 touchdowns on an eye-popping 8.9 yards-per-carry. He followed that up with 1,011 yards on 6.9 yards-per-carry in 2019.
His presence was missed last season, but he’s back and knocking off the rust since fall camp began last week.
“I’d probably say I’m more explosive than I was a year ago,” Brooks said Wednesday. “I definitely worked on my strength and my first step. Also, catching the ball. I worked on everything, my strengths and my weaknesses. It’s all coming together. I’m going to take it day by day and stay consistent.”
Brooks is used to playing in a split backfield. He ran behind Sermon in 2018 and Jalen Hurts in 2019 but was still involved heavily in the offense, recording 274 carries in that span.
And it sounds like he’s happy to have Gray as a running mate.
“He’s a great competitor. He goes out there and gives it his all,” Brooks said. “He can catch the ball, runs well. He’s explosive. He does everything right. He’s a good person. He taught me some things. I’m definitely happy he’s here.
“He’s definitely taught me a lot about the receiving game, about making people miss.”
Gray was the leading rusher last season for the Volunteers, racking up 757 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries.
But where he made his mark was in the passing game. Gray recorded the second-most catches of any Tennessee player, finishing last season with 30 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
Whether it’s on the ground or through the air, Gray is ready to make an immediate impact.
“I’ve come in and worked hard, kind of tried to earn my stripes on a new team and on a new program, just tried to fit in, get in and work hard,” Gray said. “Me and Lincoln have a great relationship. He’s a great offensive coordinator. I learn so much just from watching him at practice, watching him look at defenses and draw up plays based on defenses.
“He’s a great mind and it’s a great resource to have.”
The only question remaining is how Riley will utilize his running threats.
In previous years, Riley has not shied away from utilizing his running backs equally. Since 2016, Riley’s second season, no ball carrier has accounted for more than 46% of the team’s rushing attempts in a single season.
There have been two seasons in that span where the backfield was almost evenly split. In 2016, Samaje Perine had 196 carries to Joe Mixon’s 187. In 2018, Trey Sermon recorded 164 carries to Brooks’ 119.
With Perine and Mixon, Riley ran offensive sets featuring both running backs in the game, with Perine functioning as an interior runner and Mixon as the receiving threat.
How Riley decides to incorporate them may not be clear until the season opener at Tulane next month.
But it’s clear Riley and the Sooners have options.
“I'm thrilled about that one-two punch,” Riley said.