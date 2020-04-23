Oklahoma wanted more out of Kenneth Murray last season.
“I think everybody wanted to see him play faster, more aggressive, more decisive, more consistent,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “And Kenneth took the steps.”
Those steps led to the realization of an NFL dream.
The Los Angeles Chargers, by way of a trade with the New England Patriots, selected Murray with the 23rd overall pick in Thursday’s draft, making him the second linebacker taken overall.
Excluding the NFL supplemental draft, he's OU’s first linebacker to go in the first round since Jackie Shipp went No. 14 overall in 1984.
Murray made good on a tweet from 2017, when he predicted he'd be a first-round pick in 2020.
He started every game during his OU career and was the Sooners’ first true freshman middle linebacker to start a season opener since 1975. But he went through growing pains as a freshman and sophomore.
As a junior, he gave professional scouts a lot to think about with his best season yet — a culmination of speed, strength and understanding of OU’s new defensive scheme under Alex Grinch.
Grinch and linebackers coach Brian Odom have drawn praise from Murray and Riley for those developments, but Murray did much of the heavy lifting himself too. He built a reputation as one of the team’s hardest workers and most studious in the video room.
“I mean the guy went from being, in my opinion, a solid college linebacker, to one of the elite linebackers in the country in just a matter of months,” Riley said. “So it's a combination of a lot of factors, but they were certainly a difference this year defensively, and Kenneth was a great example of that."
The Patriots were considered a possible landing spot for Murray at No. 23, but traded two late-round picks with the Chargers, who won big in Thursday's first round by also selecting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6.
The Chargers finished last in the AFC West last season, missing the playoffs, and lost linebacker Jatavis Brown in free agency.
• No trade: There was buzz that the Cleveland Browns might make a draft-day trade for Washington left tackle Trent Williams.
That would put Williams, a former Sooner who’s been locked in negotiations with Washington for months, blocking for former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield.
But it never materialized.
The Browns selected Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, who the Browns confirmed to reporters on a conference call will move from right to left tackle.
• Virtual world: The NFL’s virtual unveiling of picks 1-32 had top picks at home in their living rooms, analysts in home studios and no live crowd.
The draft was originally scheduled for Las Vegas until the coronavirus pandemic changed the plan.
So, the NFL got creative.
Commissioner Roger Goodell opened the broadcast recognizing the impact the virus is having on America and asking for a moment of silence. Harry Connick Jr. then kicked things off with a national anthem rendition from his home in New Orleans.
The league regularly promoted its own virus relief efforts, reminding viewers donations can be made at NFL.com/relief.
Monday’s mock virtual draft left some general managers uneasy about the format, with worries over security breaches or other glitches, but issues were minimal most of the night.
---
NFL Draft
Friday: Rounds 2-3 (6 p.m., ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network)
Saturday: Rounds 4-7 (11 a.m., ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
Former OU players of interest: QB Jalen Hurts, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Parnell Motley, WR Nick Basquine; WR Lee Morris
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.