2020 signing class (through 5 p.m. Feb. 5)
Team rankings: No. 15 (Rivals); No. 11 247sports; No. 9 (ESPN).
Signees: 23
• Nate Anderson (4-star OL; 6-5, 262; Frisco, Texas): 247sports ranks him as the nation’s No. 1 offensive guard.
• Noah Arinze (3-star DE; St. 6-5, 236; Louis, Missouri): Recorded 83 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks and two fumble recoveries his senior season.
• Jalin Conyers (4-star TE; 6-4, 220; Gruver, Texas): Totaled 37 receptions for 690 yards and 10 TDs as a junior. … ESPN ranks him the nation’s top tight end.
• Brian Darby (3-star WR; 5-11, 192; College Station, Texas): caught for more than 1,300 and 11 TDs through his junior season while rushing for more than 400 yards and 13 TDs.
• Kendall Dennis (4-star CB; 5-11, 172; Lakeland, Florida): Grabbed five interceptions, including a pick-six, and returned a punt for a touchdown his senior season.
• Joshua Eaton: (4-star CB; 6-2, 180; Spring, Texas): A consensus four-star recruit, he chose OU over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others.
• *Josh Ellison (4-star DT; 6-3, 285; College Station Texas; JUCO): tallied 29 tackles, 5.5 for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery in one season at Blinn College.
• *Davon Graham II (3-star ATH; 6-1, 175; Keller, Texas): totaled more than 2,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in high school.
• Reggie Grimes (4-star DE; 6-5, 220; Brentwood, Tennessee): The top recruit in Tennessee totaled 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one interception, a fumble recovery and two defensive scores his senior season.
• Trevon West (3-star WR; 6-0, 175 Arlington, Texas): Totaled 2,349 receiving yards and 39 touchdowns between his sophomore and junior seasons.
• *Justin Harrington (4-star DB; 6-3, 197; Raleigh, NC; JUCO): His commitment came late Wednesday. He totaled 97 tackles, seven interceptions and two tackles for loss in two seasons at Bakersfield College.
• Anton Harrison (4-star OL; 6-5, 310; Washington D.C.): An Under Armour All-American who held offers from Boston College, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, others.
• *Mikey Henderson (4-star TE; 6-3, 225 Carrollton, Texas): Totaled 945 all-purpose yards and 18 TDs as a senior.
• *Seth McGowan (4-star RB; 5-11, 215; Mesquite, Texas): rushed for more than 3,700 yards and 45 TDs in high school. Turned away offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, others.
• *Marvin Mims (4-star WR; 6-1, 168 Frisco, Texas): Broke the Texas high school state record for receiving yards in a career (5,485) and in a single season (2,629). He caught 32 touchdowns on 117 catches his senior year.
• Chandler Morris (3-star QB; 5-10, 172; Dallas, Texas): The son of former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris made his commitment and signing public on Jan. 2.
• *Noah Nelson (3-star OT; 6-7, 290; Gilbert, Arizona): One of the most highly touted offensive linemen from Arizona.
• *AJ Parks (4-star OL; 6-5, 294; Fort Washington, Maryland): turned down offers from Alabama, Florida, Penn State, others.
• *Andrew Raym (4-star OL; 6-5, 285; Broken Arrow): The top player in the state according to ESPN, Rivals and 247sports. He made a school-record 47 varsity starts at Broken Arrow.
• Brynden Walker (3-star LB; 6-3, 230; Oklahoma City): The Bishop McGuinness product chose OU over Oklahoma State.
• *Bryson Washington (4-star S; 6-3, 192; Houston): Chose Oklahoma over Alabama,Texas, others.
• *Shane Whitter (3-star LB; 6-0, 222; Burlington, North Carolina): Recorded 123 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and one sack as a senior.
• *Perrion Winfrey (4-star DT; 6-4, 305; Roselle, Illinois; JUCO): The junior-college prospect was a critical pickup and could contribute immediately.
* — plans to enroll for 2020 spring semester
