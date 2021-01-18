Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his top receiving target, Marvin Mims, were named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America team, which was revealed Monday.
Rattler, a redshirt freshman, and Mims, a first-year Sooner out of Frisco, Texas, enjoyed monster debut seasons with the program, which finished its 2020 campaign with nine wins and a Cotton Bowl Classic victory over Florida.
Rattler, who was also a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, is the first OU quarterback to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors since former Heisman Trophy winner Sam Bradford in 2007.
The 6-foot-1 signal-caller, who was a five-star recruit coming out of Phoenix, Arizona, had the numbers to back it up with 3,031 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six rushing TDs and completed 67.5% of his 317 passing attempts.
Rattler’s 28 touchdown throws and 275.5 passing yards per game were the best of any freshman quarterback in college football.
Mims, a 2020 All-Big 12 second-team selection, was a major reason for Rattler’s success, accounting for a team-leading 610 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions. He is OU’s eighth true freshman and first receiver to earn an FWAA Freshman All-America selection, which have been awarded since 2001.
OU has had at least one FWAA Freshman All-America selection since 2013, except for the 2016 season.
OU lands top OL transfer
Wanya Morris, a former five-star offensive tackle recruit and two-year starter at Tennessee, is coming to Oklahoma.
Morris, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and and 320 pounds, announced he will be transferring to OU following his sophomore season in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Morris provides the Sooners’ offensive line, which loses starters Creed Humphrey and Adrian Ealy from 2020’s squad, with a proven commodity at tackle. He is likely to challenge returning starter Erik Swenson and key freshman reserve Anton Harrison for a starting position in 2021.
Morris was also considering Texas A&M and Southern Cal before ultimately picking OU.
Williams enrolls early
Caleb Williams, OU’s Class of 2021 five-star quarterback signee, will join the team this spring, he announced via his blog on SI.com.
Williams, who’s disclosed he’s already moved to Norman, reports he’s been cleared to finish his senior year at Washington, DC’s Gonzaga College High School online and begin taking classes at OU concurrently.
The move will allow Williams to practice with the team, which would have had only one scholarship quarterback, Rattler, available during spring practices after both Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Chandler Morris (TCU) transferred.
Barnes picks Buffs
Robert Barnes, who played both defensive back and linebacker at Oklahoma, will attend Colorado, he announced on Sunday.
Barnes, who started one season at safety in 2018, leaves the program after four seasons. He signed with the Sooners as a consensus four-star prospect out of Southlake (Texas) Carroll Senior High School.
While at OU, Barnes registered 77 tackles, two interceptions, a tackle for loss and one forced fumble over 34 appearances in four seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.