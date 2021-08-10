It’s clear that the coaches in college football are expecting big things from the Sooners, too.
The team landed at No. 3 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, finishing behind Alabama and Clemson, respectively. The Sooners received two first place votes, the only non-Alabama team to receive first place consideration.
This marks the 19th time since 2000 that the Sooners have been ranked eighth or higher in the annual preseason coaches poll.
The Big 12 had three other teams finish in the Top 25 — Iowa State at No. 8, Texas at No. 18 and Oklahoma State at No. 22. Ohio State and Georgia rounded out the Top 5.
The Sooners also finished at No. 2 in ESPN's preseason poll last month.
While the preseason hype for the Sooners will almost certainly continue when the AP preseason poll comes out later this month, OU defensive lineman coach Calvin Thibodeaux said the team is focused on fall camp.
"It’s Oklahoma. You should have high expectations," Thibodeaux said. "Bob (Stoops) didn’t really let us focus on that. We were more focused on being the best version of us, and you feel like that’s the same message from Lincoln (Riley). There won’t be a celebration when the rankings come out in the beginning. We want to make sure that we’re the best version of us and make sure that we can control the controllable like how we work and making sure that we’re prepared every single day."
• Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham gives COVID-19 update: Riley had previously said a “significant” amount of the team had been vaccinated, but Graham went a step farther Tuesday.
The sophomore estimated that 90% of the team were vaccinated during the offseason, and hopes that the remaining players will be vaccinated before the end of the season.
“We haven't had any [COVID-19] issues, anything like that. But we also do have to be aware,” Graham said. “I mean, our coaches tell us all the time, COVID … is going to be a part of the season. It hasn't gone away.
“So I think what we need to do is [try] to get 100% vaccinated, and then just go from there, because like I said… it's going to affect [one team] in the country when the season comes around. So I think we just need to put our best foot forward, to try to protect the team.”
• New Orleans’ Jazz Fest canceled: For the second consecutive year, one of the biggest events in New Orleans will not be taking place.
The city announced over the weekend that the annual Jazz Fest has been canceled due to “the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency.” The festival was originally slated for October.
The Sooners are scheduled to play Tulane in New Orleans on Sept. 4.
Per CNN, 2,421 Louisiana residents were hospitalized with the virus last Friday.