DALLAS — The COVID-19 pandemic allowed for only 24,000 spectators to witness what OU coach Lincoln Riley called one of the best games of the Red River rivalry.
“The history of this game is as good as any in college football,” he said following OU’s 53-45, quadruple overtime victory over Texas. “The teams, the players, the epic battles for so many years, it's been some of the greats and this game will go down as one of the best.”
As tense as the game was, it was an unprecedented atmosphere for the arch-rivals.
About 90,000 OU and Texas fan flood the State Fair of Texas, which already draws thousands to enjoy corny dogs and funnel cakes, every year. The 2020 fair was canceled, however, diminishing some of the game’s usual ambiance.
“It was different,” Riley said. “The things that you are so used to. The bus ride in and the fair being packed. It was almost eerie. It was almost like driving into a ghost town. It was very strange.”
The crowd noise was naturally not at its peak levels, and there were no bands to fill the dead air.
But after OU put away Texas in four overtime periods, the Sooners said they couldn’t tell the difference.
“At the end, it felt like there were 90,000 people in there,” Riley said. “Despite all the stuff against the game and people not being in here and all that, the game still found a way to be pretty special.”
• Snake to Drake: As the Sooners entered a fourth extra period against Texas, Drake Stoops made the type of play he always envisioned himself making in a college uniform.
He broke free, caught a pass from OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and raced into the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown that broke a tie and put OU ahead by six on Saturday.
"Growing up I definitely dreamed about moments like this,” said Stoops, son of Bob and nephew of Mike. “... To be able to make a play like that for this team and a team from my hometown and all that, it's absolutely unbelievable. I prayed for times like this.”
OU ultimately won 53-45 at the Cotton Bowl and Stoops finished with 20 yards receiving on two catches — he lost a few yards on the first one.
When it was his time, though, Stoops stepped up.
“Drake, what can you say?” Riley said. “I’ll bet his daddy’s pretty happy right now.”
• Answering the call: OU relied on TJ Pledger and Marcus Major to handle running back responsibilities with Seth McGowan sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
The inexperienced tailbacks delivered.
“They had some really tough runs,” Riley said. “They both made some big-time plays. They are two young guys who are going to continue to grow and get better and better.”
Pledger led the way with 131 yards rushing on 22 carries. He had two touchdowns and broke off a long of 26. Major finished with 43 yards on 12 carries and scored one of OU’s four rushing touchdowns against the Longhorns. Rattler had the other.
• Unavailable: The Sooners were missing several players against Texas.
Senior receiver Obi Obialo, backup right tackle Finley Felix and reserve cornerback Kendall Dennis did not make the trip to Dallas.
Sooners receiver Jadon Haselwood, McGowan and offensive lineman Chris Murray were on OU’s sideline Saturday but were dressed in sweatpants and their game jerseys.
• Next: OU is off next week. It resumes action at TCU on Oct. 24.
• Extra points: OU and Texas combined for 21 penalties for 207 yards. … OU has now won seven of 10 overtimes and three of four multiple overtime games. … Riley joins Bob Stoops in winning four of his first five games against Texas. … OU’s 53-45 win over Texas is the highest-scoring game in series history.
