Oklahoma added another experienced receiver in graduate Obi Obialo on Sunday.
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound former Marshall player had his best collegiate season in 2018, catching 42 passes for 505 yards and 4 touchdowns, but was limited by a foot injury last year, totaling 18 catches in four games.
He's the second graduate transfer who has committed to the Sooners in the past month, joining former UCLA receiver Theo Howard. Their addition adds experience to a receiver room with three standout sophomores in Theo Wease, Trejan Bridges and Jadon Haselwood.
Obialo had a redshirt to use last season because he didn't have to sit out after transferring to Marshall from Oklahoma State as a walk-on.
