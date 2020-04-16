Oklahoma added a preferred walk-on offensive lineman to its 2020 recruiting class Thursday.
Bishop McGuinness product Ben Tawwater verbally committed to the Sooners in a Twitter post. He’s the 24th member of OU’s 2020 class and fifth offensive lineman.
Walk-ons have made it to OU’s offensive line rotation before. Erick Wren earned a scholarship and started all 14 games in 2017. Ian McIver, a walk-on center, saw time in five games last season.
Tawwater isn’t mentioned in Rivals.com or 247sports databases, but is listed as a 6-foot-5, 275-pound center on Bishop McGuinness’ MaxPreps.com.
He and high school teammate Brynden Walker are now both part of OU’s 2020 class. They helped the Irish to an 11-3 record this past season.
